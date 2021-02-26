Patrick Desbois Sells 3,014 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60.

Shares of GRMN opened at $124.34 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.