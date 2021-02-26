Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $541,647.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,208.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 18,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,499,268.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,951.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,725. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

