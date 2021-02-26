Patrick Joseph Madson Sells 1,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

