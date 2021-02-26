Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $69,000.

VYMI stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.