Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

