Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,553 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $312.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.41 and a 200-day moving average of $304.22.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

