Patron (PAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,450.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $785,454.86 and approximately $9,450.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00724608 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

