Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 661,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 99,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

