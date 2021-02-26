Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair began coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $1,482,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $11,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $3,320,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.