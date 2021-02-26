Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

PAYX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $91.27. 47,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,235. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

