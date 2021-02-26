PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $257.72. 449,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $301.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

