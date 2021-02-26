Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 212.5% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 547.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 74,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $1,214,696. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $130.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

