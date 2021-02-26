PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.