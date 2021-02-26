PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $129.58. The company had a trading volume of 429,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,984. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. The company has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

