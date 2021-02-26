Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-704 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.94 million.Perficient also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PRFT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.76. 17,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,373. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

