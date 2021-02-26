Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $210,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after acquiring an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF opened at $158.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.90. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $176.01.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.