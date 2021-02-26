Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

