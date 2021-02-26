Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89,911 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

