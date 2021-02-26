Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,796 shares of company stock worth $9,635,927 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $200.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

