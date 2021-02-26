Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Personalis updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

PSNL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. 1,698,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,988. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.71.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

