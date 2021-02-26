PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 5.4%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.71. 827,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,084,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $703.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $3,644,300. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

