Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.61 ($0.03), with a volume of 782,542 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.71.

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.