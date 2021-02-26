PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) Shares Up 45.5%

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) shares shot up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 119,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 123,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$17.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

PetroFrontier Corp., a junior energy company, explores for and produces petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company has working interests in the English Bay property covering an area of 2,880 acres; and the LeGoff property that covers an area of 8,680 acres located in Cold Lake, Alberta.

