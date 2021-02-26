Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.25. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR opened at $8.27 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.