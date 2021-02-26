Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$6.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.48.

TSE PEY opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$989.59 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.22.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

