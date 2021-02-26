Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 67,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,169. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

