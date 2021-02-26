Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.42. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile (NYSE:DNK)

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.