Piper Sandler Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $54.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 46,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.