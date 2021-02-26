Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,625. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.