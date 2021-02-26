Pivotal Research Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $95.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $77.25 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.24.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

