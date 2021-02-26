PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $14.03 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $25.15 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.98 or 0.01044682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00388014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

