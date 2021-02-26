Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.96. 8,237,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,397,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618,807 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

