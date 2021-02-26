Plancorp LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 65,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,827,078. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

