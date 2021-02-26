Plancorp LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,653,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,248,000 after acquiring an additional 170,960 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,537,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 334,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,192. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

