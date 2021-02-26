Plancorp LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $13.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.34. The company had a trading volume of 252,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

