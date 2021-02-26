Plancorp LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 208,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

