Plancorp LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 930.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 12,054,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.