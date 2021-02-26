Plancorp LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 859,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,249,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.04. The company had a trading volume of 260,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

