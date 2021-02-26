Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.06. 208,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 111,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $331,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,895.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

