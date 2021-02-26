Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,836,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,785,363. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

