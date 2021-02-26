PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

PTE stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.29. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 306,246 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

