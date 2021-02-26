Polkadot 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.98 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.35 or 0.00069829 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $30.47 billion and $4.98 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.00477356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00080991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00472213 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,049,322,423 coins and its circulating supply is 913,642,153 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

