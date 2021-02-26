Populous Price Tops $1.73 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Populous token can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $92.09 million and $4.55 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.56 or 0.00701338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00033937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous (PPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

