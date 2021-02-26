PPD, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for PPD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year.

Get PPD alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

PPD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.87. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.