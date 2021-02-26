PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.145-5.304 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.PPD also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.37-1.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.44.

PPD stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 234.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

