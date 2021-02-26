PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,534,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,134,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $149.15 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

