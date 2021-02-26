Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Sells $111,607.65 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,378,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

