Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,676 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $61,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $44.85 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

