Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sysco worth $49,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,148.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.