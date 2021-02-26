Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $52,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Shares of TEL opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

